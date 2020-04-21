MOURNERS arriving at York Crematorium are now being stopped and greeted by a security official at the entrance to the car park.

City of York Council said that due to Government guidance over social distancing, the authority’s security provider was assisting staff at the crematorium in Bishopthorpe to ensure they could "focus on their important role".

A spokeswoman said: “They have been providing information on social distancing to families on their arrival and explaining the new access and exit routes, so that families can attend the crematorium safely.

“They will also support making sure that those families with an outdoor service can pay their respects in private.”

The council sparked a huge controversy earlier this month when it banned funeral services and mourners from the crematorium, on the grounds that mourners would risk passing on coronavirus to each other and to staff, and would also be at risk of catching it themselves from other people.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell attacked the ban, saying constituents had been distraught, and more than 4,300 people signed a petition calling for it to be lifted.

The authority then made significant changes to its policy, saying services could after all take place, but only in the open air outside the crematorium building - with cover provided through a gazebo.

The change was welcomed by the organiser of the petition as a fair compromise, and such outdoor services resumed in this way last Tuesday.

The council spokeswoman said yesterday that national modelling suggested that there would, "very sadly", be increased Covid-19 related deaths in York between March and October.

“It is incredibly important that the crematorium team is supported during this period to continue delivering their core service, including supporting families, the service and undertakers,” she said.

“Our utmost priority is saving lives, including those of bereaved families, the public and members of staff working in incredibly difficult circumstances.”

It is reported on page 5 of The Press today that 17 patients with coronavirus have died in six days at York Hospital.