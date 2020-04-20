A VANDAL slashed the tyres of a vehicle in Malton at the weekend.

It happened in Copperfield Close, at 11pm, on April 18, and involved the front tyres of a vehicle being damaged.

The suspect is described as male, in his late teens, wearing dark clothing. He had a rucksack on his back and was wearing dark trainers which had white soles.

North Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or has CCTV in the area that might show the suspect heading towards the scene or leaving the area heading towards Showfield Lane.

Anyone with information should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jane Jones. You can also email jane.jones@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200064748.