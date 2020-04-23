Thank you for supporting the new Sorted recycling service which has now started across the Selby district.
It’s been challenging due to the Coronavirus emergency, but residents have shown their support for the new scheme by recycling more than ever of their waste. Following a consultation, the service was introduced to offer more space for recycling waste in new blue and brown wheelie bins.
Collections continue as normal despite the lockdown situation as key workers continue to collect refuse, recycling and garden waste from around 40,000 homes in the district.
“The new wheelie bins offer 50% more room for residents to recycle more of their waste,” explained Selby District Council Leader, Cllr Mark Crane. “I’m delighted residents are recycling more and supporting this important service, particularly during this difficult time.”
More details can be found on Selby District Council’s website: selby.gov.uk
