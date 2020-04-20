POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an attack in York city centre.

The incident, which North Yorkshire Police are treating as an attempted robbery, happened on Thursday (April 16) in Barbican Road at about 7pm, and involved the victim being approached by a man and threatened. The victim then walked off and was kicked, and homophobic abuse used.

A spokesman for the force said a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and charged with assault and attempted robbery.

He said: "We are continuing to request the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information to identify any witnesses.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for T/DC 281 Kerry SMITH. You can also email kerry.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200063377."