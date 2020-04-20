FORTY-eight patients with confirmed coronavirus have now died at York Hospital, following 17 fatalities in less than a week.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the figure yesterday, adding that there had been another 28 such deaths at its other hospital, Scarborough.
Last Tuesday, it said 31 York patients with confirmed coronavirus had died.
NHS England said that nationally, a further 429 people who tested positive for Covid-19 - and aged between 40 and 101, had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 14,829.
