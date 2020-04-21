A SPECIALIST grief and relationship counsellor is offering virtual sessions for people throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Geraldine Macé, a certified life coach and advanced certified grief recovery specialist, runs a set of programmes that help people suffering from grief.

She is one of the 150 businesses across York which has joined The Press business campaign that seeks to showcase how business is adapting to the lockdown measures.

Geraldine, who formerly worked for the NHS, says that throughout the coronavirus period some people will have lost those close to them and it is important that people are able to deal with their grief well.

She offers a selection of grief recovery courses that can now be accessed virtually with her through Zoom, which she said has brought a new and helpful dimension to her service.

She added: “Although we are in lockdown, I can still help people which is very fulfilling and important, as a lot of people will suffer in different ways due to these measures.”

To contact her, you can visit her website on https://gerimace.com/welcome/.

The Press campaign has also been sponsored by a number of other companies. Portakabin/Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors and PAPI are among the commercial partners of the campaign.

The Press is offering free adverts to businesses across all sectors which are complying with Government advice.

To discuss become a campaign partner, email Jane Hanson at: jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk. or to claim your free advert, contact Nicola Haigh on: nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk.