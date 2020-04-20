A MAN self-isolated while getting his daily exercise - as he rowed a homemade boat down the River Ouse at the weekend.
The rower took the vessel on its maiden voyage through York city centre on Sunday - as residents enjoyed their daily exercise in the sunshine.
Fine weather is expected to continue through the week.
April is set to become the hottest since records began, with The Met Office predicting long, sunny spells and dry skies for most of the UK this week.
And North Yorkshire Police thanked residents for staying at home over the weekend. A message on the force’s Facebook page said: “Another weekend where the majority of people stayed at home so a big thank you to all those who are playing their part to protect the NHS and save lives.”
York is one of the top cities for keeping to lockdown stay at home measures, according to research.
