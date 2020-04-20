THREE people are due to appear in court charged with burgling a doll shop in York.
North Yorkshire Police said a number of dolls were stolen from the Mary Shortle doll shop on Lord Mayor’s Walk, and damage caused to the property, at about 11pm on Friday.
Two suspects were arrested by police the following day, and two more on Sunday.
Two men and a woman have been charged with burglary and are due to appear at York Magistrates Court on May 28.
A fourth man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
