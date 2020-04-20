A CRAFTY fox has been spotted taking advantage of York's deserted city centre streets - to enjoy a night on the tiles.

Rachel Shoobridge captured this video footage of the fox running under Monk Bar and down Goodramgate while taking a stroll with her partner last Saturday night.

She said: "My partner and I were strolling through the streets of York on Saturday evening (as our one excercise of the day of course) and came across a fox running under Monk Bar.

"It was a pretty speedy little fella."

The footage is the second time a fox has been spotted taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to roam around near-empty city centre streets.

Earlier this month another resident caught a fox on video in Stonegate. See the footage here

Rachel added: "It would be ace if we could start a fox watch club!

"It would be a much nicer world if everyone was talking about how cute foxes were and other city wildlife and not about the horrible coronavirus."