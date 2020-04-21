NORTH Yorkshire Police is supporting National Stalking Awareness Week, where police forces, advocacy agencies and charities come together to raise awareness of stalking.

With the current climate of Coronavirus and the nation in lockdown, the campaign, launched on Monday, is focusing on ensuring victims of stalking remain visible and that we all see stalking clearly.

Stalking is a pattern of fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behaviour that leaves a victim in fear for their safety and in some circumstances, their lives. It can take the form of someone making unwanted contact with you physically, on the phone or online, someone threatening you or damaging your property, or following or spying on you. It can happen to anyone and is a criminal offence.

However scared a victim may be, research has shown that on average victims experience more than 100 incidents of stalking before reporting it to the police.

Speaking about the risk stalking poses to victims, detective superintendent Allan Harder, lead for safeguarding at North Yorkshire Police said: “The risk that stalking presents to victims is unlikely to change in the current climate. Stalking victims who we have previously supported have told us that this crime can already make them feel isolated and alone. If you already feel vulnerable and cut off by the actions of a stalker, adding that to a time of self-isolation and social distancing could cause untold damage to a victim’s physical and mental health.

“That’s why it’s so important that we use National Stalking Awareness Week to reach out to victims to ensure they know they are visible - we see you and we are here for you, around the clock. Through raising awareness of stalking and ensuing victims know they can come forward to police, we are shining a light on this crime and giving it nowhere to hide.

“If you are being stalked, please contact the police and raise your concerns immediately. If you are in danger always call 999 and we will be there to help and safeguard you.

“Support and advice is also available through the Suzy Lamplugh Trust who run the National Stalking Helpline – 0808 802 0300. The helpline responds to 3,500 calls a year and they can provide help and advice on your situation.

“The most important thing is not to stay silent. Please come forward, tell someone and access the support and help you need.”