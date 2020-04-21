A MEDICAL practice in York is running clinical trials as part of a national scheme to try to find treatments to fight coronavirus - and is appealing for certain members of the public to come forward.

The Jorvik Gillygate Practice is taking part in The Principle Trial - in partnership with Oxford University - which looks at trialling the drug hydroxychloroquine to help reduce the need for hospitalisation and the length of stay required.

The Tollerton Surgery, in York, is also taking part in the clinical trials.

The drug, which has been used for many years around the world for conditions such as malaria and arthritis, could also help people recover more quickly.

Doctor Francesco Palumbo, who works at the practice, said the trials are specifically for people between the ages of 50 and 64, who are patients of either practice and have been experiencing symptoms of fever and persistent cough for less than eight days.

He said: “Participants will be provided with a test for Covid-19. Some will receive the medication that the practice is testing and some will be allocated the current usual care without the medication we are testing, to determine how helpful hydroxychloroquine is.

“The practice has been sending out texts to those who fall into the category of a potential treatment, but if you have any symptoms and are in the age range please get in touch.

“By taking part, you will be contributing to the understanding of how we treat Covid-19 and how the symptoms progress. We have only just started the trials so getting more and more tests is really important to help understand how beneficial this drug could be.”

Dr Palumbo said the practice had managed to get the tests up and running in just 10 days, which was "amazing".

In a letter to practices, the Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, said: “The results are essential to future treatment of UK patients. We will ensure important results are disseminated rapidly to improve practice. The faster that patients are recruited, the sooner we will get reliable results.”

Michelle Carrington, executive director of quality and nursing at NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group, said she was "delighted" the surgeries had been selected to participate in the research study.

She said: “The study is focusing on people aged between 50 and 64 with underlying health conditions as well as over 65s presenting of Covid-19 symptoms for less than eight days, who are more likely to develop complications from the infection. The study aims to recruit 3,000 patient participants nationally, and participating GP practices will be in touch with patients to ask to be involved in the clinical trial.”