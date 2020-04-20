A SUPERMARKET chain with two stores in York is extending its opening hours.
From today, all Morrisons stores throughout the UK will be open from 7am – 10pm on Monday to Saturday, with Sunday hours remaining unchanged from 9:30am – 4pm.
Morrisons, which has stores in Foss Islands Road, Front Street in Acomb and Malton, has announced that with stock levels improving on their shelves, they are helping to ease congestion and make it easier to shop by extending the opening hours in stores.
Stores will also continue to open exclusively for NHS staff to shop between 6am - 7am daily (Sunday 9am - 9.30am). Click here to find your local stores opening times.
