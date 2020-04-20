A YORK school has raised more than £3,300 for families hard-hit by the Coronavirus crisis.

Archbishop Holgate’s CE School in York is raising money to help support families who have been affected by the ongoing Coronavirus isolation measures.

The school set up a Just Giving page with the aim of raising £1,500 towards the school’s unity fund and reached its goal in less than 48 hours. The amount raised so far is more than £3,330.

Head, Andrew Daly, said: “The generosity people have shown at this time is incredible and a testament to our fantastic school community. These donations will go a long way to supporting families who are facing particular hardships during these unprecedented times.”

The school’s unity fund was established in 2018 by staff members Katie Robinson, Sara Murphy and Karen Cobb. Its aim is to raise money that can be used to offer small acts of kindness to students, families and the wider community.

Previous fundraising activities have included the school Christmas Fayre which last year raised £1,600, with this total being generously match funded by Aviva.

The unity fund has been spent on items for students from pencil cases, maths equipment, reading books, shoes and even haircuts. It has also been used to fund small community events including coffee mornings for the elderly to help combat loneliness and an EAL afternoon tea to enable parents who might struggle due to a language barrier come together, make friends and meet staff.

Knowing the affect the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown measures were having the school decided to offer support to struggling families and started fundraising for the school’s unity fund.

Sara said: “When I realised how much money I was saving by not being able to meet friends for coffee after work I suggested to the head teacher that if everyone were to donate the money they would ordinarily have spent on treats, it could be used on food vouchers to support families in need.”

The Just Giving page was initially set up for members of staff to make donations, however, many of them shared it with family and friends who have also made contributions helping to almost double the amount the school was aiming to raise.

Katie, Sara and Karen, who initially set up the unity fund, said that they are not only immensely proud to be part of a wonderful school who unite in doing what they can to help each other in times of crisis, but are also proud of the fact that parents trust the school enough in times of vulnerability to be able to come forward and ask for help.

Click here for more information and to make a donation.

Archbishop Holgate’s School is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, an inclusive partnership of ten church and community schools serving more than 4,000 pupils and their families across York.