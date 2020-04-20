MORE than 120 people have signed a online petition calling for road space in York to be cordoned off for cyclists and pedestrians.

Many families and residents have turned to cycling, walking or running for lockdown exercise and motorists have been caught speeding on the nearly empty roads.

Now York Cycle Campaign has started a petition for road space to be temporarily set aside to help with social distancing.

Campaign member Maeve Pearson said: “Almost everyone is really trying hard to comply with the government advice but it is just not possible on York paths and pavements with the extra demand.

“Cyclists and runners are trying to maintain a pace they are used to in order to maintain a higher fitness level. Families need to get out together to stay sane.

“Older, disabled and unfit people need to walk really slow and sit down frequently. Kids and dogs need some amok time to burn off energy.

“All these needs are incompatible as people are funnelled into constrained spaces set aside in the city for these kinds of activities. We need to reassign road space.”

The petition by York Cycle Campaign wants some residential roads closed to through traffic.

It says: “Given the significant reduction in traffic city-wide this measure would not add to traffic congestion or inconvenience drivers, and instead it would open up a network of safe quiet streets for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We’d also like to see temporary cycling space created on some of the main roads through the city, particularly in bottleneck areas including bridges over rivers, rail lines and the ring-road. “

It is at https://www.change.org/p/city-of-york-council-make-room-for-cycling-in-york-during-covid-19-crisis