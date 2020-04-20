A BIKE business has more work than it can handle as York residents dust off long unused bikes or buy new ones to take their daily exercise.

Cycle Heaven’s workshop in Hospital Fields Road is working flat out servicing bikes and restoring bicycles long neglected.

In its shop, staff are dealing non-stop with customers looking for bike accessories and other cycling equipment in the morning.

So many people want to buy bikes, it has had to make its afternoon opening appointment only for bike sales.

Social distancing and other Coronavirus precautions including the provision of hand sanitisers are in place for staff and customers throughout.

The business has also given its fleet of more than 20 hire bicycles rent free to keyworkers so that they can get to and from work without having to use public transport.

“It’s really hard work at the moment, but we want to carry on,” said boss Andy Shrimpton.

“We feel we are offering a really valuable service.”

It has had to cut its opening hours because the pandemic has also reduced the number of staff able to report for work and is now open Tuesdays to Saturday.

As well as serving customers at its main base, Cycle Heaven has also introduced a delivery service for the York area.

It has closed its cafe and its branches in Bishopthorpe Street and at York Railway Station during the lockdown. The Hospital Fields Road base sells bikes for all ages and abilities.

Mr Shrimpton is hoping that many of those discovering cycling for the first time or rediscovering it will continue to cycle after the lockdown ends and that the pandemic will lead to a permanent increase in cycling.