THE children of key workers at one York primary school have been making life that bit sweeter for their neighbours in lockdown.

Pupils at Knavesmire Primary School in South Bank have been looking for ways they can help the people living close by at The Chocolate Works care home on the former Terry’s site.

Head teacher, Adam Cooper, explained that, under normal conditions, pupils from the school visit the 96 elderly residents every week, but that has had to stop because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Instead the children of key workers, who are the only pupils going in to school, have made sweet treats and a big card for their neighbours in The Chocolate Works care home.

Mr Cooper said: “The residents at The Chocolate Works are our neighbours who we visit every week in normal times, and we know these must be lonely and frightening times - so we wanted them to know we’re thinking of them.

“We wanted to take them a little pick me up so on Friday we dropped off some sweet treats .”

As the school is currently closed to all but a handful of pupils who are the children of key workers, Mr Cooper said they had 14 pupils in class yesterday.

He said: “The numbers vary, on some days it’s only half a dozen.

“Throughout this week there will be 25 different children coming, but this number is rising and the ages range from 3 to 10 years old.”

So far the children have baked, made Easter animals, gone on Easter Egg hunts, undertaken Forest School activities, made and launched rockets, taken part in Joe Wicks’ daily exercises, made, launched and sank boats, and even taken part in fencing.

Knavesmire was one of the three founder members of Southbank Multi Academy Trust along with Millthorpe and Scarcroft Schools.