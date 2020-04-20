A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of seven different offences after police officers stopped a car in North Yorkshire.
Officers became aware of a Volkswagen Golf in suspicious circumstances travelling through the county on Saturday evening, North Yorkshire Police said. They followed the vehicle, and it stopped at 5.55pm in Topcliffe, near Thirsk.
Due to a strong smell of cannabis in the car, a drugs wipe was conducted on the driver, which tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, the force said.
It added that the vehicle was searched, and officers located suspected class A and B drugs, as well as a number of bank cards.
As a result, a 25-year-old Harrogate man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft, the force confirmed.
Later the same day, he was released under investigation, while inquiries continue.
