TWO men have been arrested in North Yorkshire on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.
At about 2pm on Thursday, officers from North Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit - who were on patrol near Skipton - noticed a black Volkswagen Golf on Main Street, Cross Hills.
A short time later, the car was parked in a supermarket car park nearby.
Officers spoke to the driver and passenger, and searched them.
They found suspected Class A drugs and a large amount of cash, North Yorkshire Police said.
Two men, aged 35 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and were taken into custody, the force added.
It said the men have both been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Comments are closed on this article.