THE number of people with coronavirus who have died in hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has risen to 70.

The latest statistics released by the NHS show no deaths from Covid-19 in the Trust's hospitals in the 24 hours ending 5pm yesterday.

But it has announced for the first time the death of one patient with coronavirus on April 17 and another on April 16.

The latest statistics state that the total number of coronavirus deaths at the Trust's hospitals is 70. There are no details about which hospital they died at.

The trust is responsible for York and Scarborough Hospitals, among other centres.

The NHS nationally warns that the number of Covid-19 deaths previously given for the five days immediately prior to each daily bulletin may have changed after more information became available.

Today's statistics give a total of six deaths from Covid-19 in the York trust's hospitals on April 16 and two in total on April 17.

In England the daily figure of coronavirus deaths in hospital was 482, bringing the total English figure to 14,400.

The deceased were aged between 34 and 104 years old and six of them had no known underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.

Yesterday's daily figure for the number of deaths in English hospitals was 784.

National health figures have warned in recent weeks that weekends can cause delays in the gathering of statistics.

The NHS statistics do not include deaths outside hospitals in care homes and elsewhere in the community.