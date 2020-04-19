It is not clear when the next gun salute in Museum Gardens will be.

It will certainly not be later this week.

The Queen has asked for her actual birthday on April 23 not to be marked in the traditional way by the military.

Normally, there would be gun salutes on June 2 (Coronation Day) and the Duke of Edinburgh's birthday on June 10.

No decision has been announced on whether they will take place.

There would also be one on her official birthday in early June, but as Trooping the Colour has already been cancelled for this year, that is not likely to happen.

Apart from one-off gun salutes, such as for a major royal birth or State Visit by a visiting head of state, neither of which are expected this year, the next gun salute would be for Remembrance Sunday in November.

The city is the only one in the north of England with the honour of holding royal gun salutes.