A CHARITY which aims to inspire social change is urging people to nominate community projects that have had an impact in their neighbourhood.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), an independent organisation working to solve UK poverty, is supporting the Best Community Project at this year’s Community Pride Awards.

The JRF aims to inspire positive change through research, policy, collaboration and practical solutions.

The foundation hopes to create a prosperous UK without poverty where everyone has an affordable home, a good living standard and prospects. They also want to help more people find a route out of poverty and a better system of social security.

The winner of last year’s Best Community Project award was the Choose 2 Youth enterprise, for creating a happy environment for people suffering from an array of disabilities.

Choose 2 Youth were finalists alongside Hempland Lane Allotment Association, nominated for creating a new space for use by the 160 plot holders and the wider community, including local residents and schools.

The third finalists were Kitchen for Everyone York, who supported individuals who find themselves homeless or in need by providing hearty and nutritional meals, clothing, toiletries, sleeping bags and any other essential items they may require.

The York Community Pride Awards are backed by City of York Council and the main sponsor is York-based Benenden Health.

The awards recognise the work of residents on York who go the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

As well as Best Community Project, the other awards include the Person of the Year Spirit of Youth Award, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Public Sector Hero, Charity Fundraiser, School of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will be unable to return.