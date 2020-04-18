THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area today (Saturday, April 18) remained the same as yesterday - at 160.
However, the North Yorkshire County Council area saw a significant rise from 564 cases on Friday to 591 today.
The East Riding of Yorkshire also recorded an increase - from 300 cases on Friday to 312 today.
As of around 3pm today, the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK is 114,217.
There have been 15,464 Covid-19 related deaths in UK hospitals.
Only the most seriously ill patients are tested for Covid-19, for example when hospitalised, and so there are many more people infected by the virus out in the community.