THREE more patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The total number of deaths of patients with Covid-19 recorded at hospitals run by the trust now stands at 68.
The trust runs sites including York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
However, it is not yet known at which sites the latest deaths - revealed today (Saturday, April 18) by NHS England - occurred.
Nationally, a further 784 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,918.
Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old. Thirty-eight of the 784 patients (aged between 44 and 96 years old) had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.