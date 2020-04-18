B and Q has reopened a few of its stores for customers who observe social distancing.

The Hull Road store, York, is one of less than 20 that the hardware and DIY giant has opened nationwide.

Some of its services, including kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting remain closed and payments have to be made by card or contactless payment. All items must be taken away on purchase.

A spokesman for the company said: "As an essential retailer, we’ve watched with interest how the grocers have helped people shop in a safe way.

"We’re now applying these principles to the way customers shop with us.

"We’re now in a position to re-open some stores as a trial so that we can provide the best possible service and help customers look after their homes and gardens, as well as their wellbeing, at this difficult time."

Only a limited number of customers are being allowed in at a time and those inside are expected to observe markings to enforce social distancing. Checkout staff are being protected by perspex screens.

The company's online service remains very busy, with a reduced list of products.