COVID-19 patients at York and Scarborough Hospitals are talking directly to their families thanks to a chance meeting between one of their doctors and a colleague at Hull York Medical School.
In less than 24 hours, the university had donated its 36 iPads for use by coronavirus patients.
Clinical tutor Dr Hester Baverstock, said : “I couldn’t believe the speed with which our colleagues at the university reacted and their generosity in giving their own free time to set up the iPads to make this happen.”
Cardiology consultant, Dr Nigel Durham, has set up a virtual visiting time rota.
He said :“Our staff are working so hard in extraordinary circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic and it has been a great relief for them to be able to connect families whom are not able to be by the side of their loved ones.”
The hospitals’ NHS Trust say Nestle and BT will donate more iPads.