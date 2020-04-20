A MAGICAL new beer inspired by Harry Potter is being launched by a York retailer.

The Potions Cauldron, in Shambles, has teamed up with Ainsty Ales to create its own Butterscotch Beer in honour of Butterbeer, the ale favoured by witches and wizards in J K Rowling’s best-sellers.

Phil Pinder said they had been planning to launch the pale ale (a non-alcoholic version is available) over the Easter weekend until the Covid-19 crisis led to shop closures, but would now be promoting it on their Facebook live at 4pm on Thursday.

“Things are different now,” said Phil.

To help fund the final Butterscotch Beer production costs, the Potions Cauldron has created special isolation boxes, containing popular items from the shop, such as chocolate frogs, spell books, slush syrup potions and sweets. These are being sold online, and were promoted through The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

The campaign is offering small businesses free adverts to help showcase their new services and encourage readers to shop local to help them weather the Covid-19 crisis.

Phil said the shop staff had been furloughed, and only directors were working.

“We are thankful we are still ticking over,” he said. “We feel like a seaside business that’s in a winter shutdown because we are fully stocked, ready for the season but we are not sure when the season will start. We have lost some big orders from wholesalers but we are confident they will come back; and we are owed money from customers in the same situation as us.”

