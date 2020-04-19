THE family of York Normandy veteran Ken Smith have paid tribute to a "gentle man", who was a "friend and hero to many".

The Press reported last week that Ken, 95, of Wheldrake, one of York’s last surviving servicemen from the D-Day landings of 1944, had died.

His family says he passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in the arms of his wife Gloria on Easter Monday.

Now they have decided to share their thoughts about him with readers of this newspaper, saying first: “Ken was a gentle man. To Gloria, he was a loving, loyal and devoted husband.”

They said her children, Marc and Susan, had become his extended family and he was part of a wider family who deeply cared for him - a grandfather and great-grandfather to several children who loved him dearly.

“Ken was a friend and hero to many people, not just from York, but throughout many countries around the world, and covering all generations,” they said.

“This was a testament to his engaging character, intellect, wit and his natural ability to communicate with people.

“Ken was a veteran of D-Day, landing on Gold beach on June 6, 1944, in Normandy, to begin the liberation of Europe, to give the people of this country the freedom of choice and speech, which we still hold dear today.”

They said Ken, who was 19 years old at the time, would never describe himself as a hero. “The real heroes, he said, were left behind in Normandy,” they said.

“He lived a full life and, together with Gloria, they travelled and enjoyed many experiences, culminating in his later years campaigning to educate the younger generations through visiting schools, about the tragedy of war.

“One little boy once asked him: 'Mr Smith, when you got to the top of the beach, what did you have for your lunch?'

“Ken’s reply, amid some smothered laughter, was: 'I think I was a bit too busy for lunch on that particular day!'

"The many school children he met sent him personal letters of thanks and gratitude. Such was his presence. He was a truly wonderful man.”

They said Ken would be missed by many people, not just because he was a D-Day hero, but because he was so much more.

“On Friday April 24, there will be a short, graveside ceremony with a small number of family members present because of social distancing restrictions,” they said.

“However, there will be a full memorial service at a later date when the pandemic is over because Ken deserves it and we would like to celebrate his long and fulfilled life with those who wish to pay their respects.”

The family added: “At the going down of the sun, we will always remember you Ken… God bless you.”