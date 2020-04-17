THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 160 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area by around 3pm today (April 17), compared with 153 yesterday.
The number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has seen a signifcant rise from 542 yesterday to 564 today.
There were 300 cases today in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area - a rise from 272 yesterday.
As of around 3pm today, the total number of coronaviruscases in the UK is 108,692, 83,474 of these in England.
There have been 14,576 Covid-19 related deaths, 13,133 of these in England.
Only the most seriously ill patients are tested for Covid-19, for example when hospitalised, and so there many more people infected by the virus out in the community.