MORE than 400 people are set to take part in a virtual 5K run today (Saturday) in memory of former York Cricket Club captain Dan Woods, who died of cancer last month.

People will run around their gardens, on the spot or as part of their daily exercise, said Dan’s sister-in-law, Hannah Stanwix.

She said the event will raise thousand of pounds for the Magnolia centre at York Hospital, which Dan visited regularly in his final year before he died from cancer.

She said: “The Magnolia team were incredible in supporting Dan and (his wife) Heather during his illness, and Dan would be proud to know his friends and family are helping the centre to care for more people in the area.”

Dan, 32, of Clifton Moor, was a teacher at both St Peter’s school and Cundall Manor and was a spin bowler and captain of York Cricket Club until he fell ill last winter.

Club chairman Dr Nigel Durham paid tribute to him last month, praising the “amazing” bravery he had shown over the previous 14 months.

He said: “He was truly inspirational on and off the field, and while his drive and commitment were witnessed on the pitch, his sportsmanship and the way he treated others was revered by all.”

Hannah said the 5K marked what should have been the start of the 2020 cricket season.

She appealed to supporters: “We know these are strange and difficult times for everyone but if you do feel able, please consider donating a few pounds as your 'entry fee' to support such an amazing cause.”

She also urged people to share as many pictures and stories as possible of them doing their 5k, adding: “If you are sharing your pics on social media, then please use the following hashtags: #VirtualFunRun #Backyard5k #BeAmazing #RunforDan.”

She added that people could go to Dan’s justgiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/magnolia-york.

By yesterday, the target of £5,000 had already been beaten, with £5,142 raised by 147 supporters.

One supporter said: “Very happy to support Dan, his family and friends. Woodsy will forever be a YORK CC legend.”Another said Dan had been a "truly wonderful and inspirational teacher".