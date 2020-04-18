MORE than 150 small businesses have joined The Press campaign to spread the word about how people can boost the local economy.

Supporting Local Businesses was launched by Newsquest, publisher of The Press and its sister title, the Gazette & Herald, to highlight how traders are adapting to get through the Covid-19 crisis.

The campaign is offering free adverts to independent and family-run operators in our community to help them survive these troubled times.

Jane Hanson, advertising director, said: “With a further three-week lockdown in place, it’s now more important than ever to show our ongoing support of local independent and family-run businesses.

“Since our campaign launched on March 26, we’ve helped 151 local businesses get their message out to our readers, each receiving three nights’ free advertising.

“Without the support of our amazing sponsors, we could not make this happen to this scale and my gratitude goes to them for their support. If you are interested in helping us support this essential campaign, please get touch.”

Our commercial sponsors include Drax Group and Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, alongside Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors ,City of York Council, PAPI and Synergy Commercial Finance.

Among those to take up the offer is Fleetways Taxis which is offering discount to NHS workers, pensioners and students.

Meanwhile, family-run Barkers Garage York (Huntington) is promoting that it is still open for business, especially for NHS staff, keyworkers and emergencies.

To become a commercial partner, email jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk.

To claim a free advert in The Press, email Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk