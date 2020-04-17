SIX tarantulas and two hawk eggs were stolen by thieves who broke in to a house in York.
A Mexican Whitetail, a Goliath Birdeater and King Baboon were among the giant spiders taken in the raid along with two Harris Hawk eggs that were close to hatching.
The burglary took place at a house in Alcuin Avenue in Tang Hall overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday April 14 and 15 when thieves kicked in a door at the rear of the property.
Six tarantulas, two eggs and some pain killer medication were taken.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any information about the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows about the current whereabouts of the tarantulas and eggs, which include:
- A Mexican Whitetail tarantula
- A Goliath Birdeater tarantula
- A King Baboon tarantula
- A Chaco Golden Knee tarantula
- A Green bottle blue tarantula
- A Panama red rump tarantula
- Two Harris Hawk eggs which were close to hatching
A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Jamie Gibson.
"You can also email jamie.gibson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200062128."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment