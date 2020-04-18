YORK has been captured in pictures as it has rarely been seen before - deserted.

As the city and the rest of the UK prepares to enter its fifth week of lockdown next week, streets usually rammed with Spring tourists are practically empty.

As reported by The Press today, York has been hailed as one of the best cities in the UK for observing the lockdown restrictions imposed by the Government in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Google analysis of mobile phone locations suggests York residents are following advice and staying at home.

And with tourists staying away York city centre is quieter than perhaps it has ever been - or will be seen again.

Pictures taken by Michelle Sorrell, a member of the Press Camera Club, show the near-eerie scenes.

Michelle said: “I had a genuine reason to go into York today.

“I literally ran around as fast as I could taking photos.

“I wanted my own photos of York at this time.

“Never again possibly in my lifetime will I see York so quiet. Having said that there was lots of work going on.

“Repairs to roads and pathways. Deliveries. People painting shops.

“When the people do come again York will be ready.”

Cyclists, joggers and walkers taking their daily exercise - along with the occasional shopper out for essentials - are among the only people to the seen out and about.

Both Museum Gardens and Deans Park are closed, as are the Merchant Adventurers Hall gardens.

Some gardeners are still at work, weeding the plant beds and cutting grass.

City of York Council is taking the opportunity of empty streets to do some road maintenance. Part of Coney Street is under repair.

Only a handful of shops - those supplying essentials - remain open.