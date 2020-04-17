A YORK-BASED train company says it has altered timetables to better suit key workers.

Following feedback from some key workers, several timetables have been altered to better provide rail services when they are most needed, says Northern.

From Monday, April 20, some of the changes are as follows:

• The 6.20am Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Oxford Road service will now depart at 6.10am and run 10 minutes earlier throughout the day to help key workers at Trafford General Hospital

• Additional services will be provided between Preston and Blackpool North to help key workers at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

• The current Southport to Stalybridge service will now operate between Southport and Manchester Oxford Road (via Deansgate) creating additional options for key workers in central Manchester and the new Nightingale hospital

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “We have listened to feedback over the past few weeks and have made changes to our timetables to try to help those key workers who rely on our services to get them from A to B.

“As we enter a further period of lockdown we will continue to review our timetables to make sure we are doing our bit in supporting those who are providing such valuable service during this unprecedented time.”

Chris added: “We are also supporting key workers by asking everyone else to follow the government advice and to only travel if journeys are essential. Our advice is simple, stay home – save lives.”

Full details of the new timetables can be found by visiting National Rail Enquiries’ website.