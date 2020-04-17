FORTY patients with coronavirus have now died at York Hospital.

A further 25 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at Scarborough Hospital.

This means there has been a total of 65 such fatalities within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, up by eight on the figure published yesterday.

Nationwide, NHS England said a further 738 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,134.

It said patients were aged between 32 and 101 years old, and 30 of them, aged between 34 and 92, had no known underlying health condition.