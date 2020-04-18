POLICE officers, firefighters, construction workers and members of the public have all taken the opportunity to salute local heroes during the nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative.
This picture shows Police Community Support Officers clapping outside the Nightingale Hospital at the Harrogate Convention Centre in Harrogate, to applaud NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The new hospital was one of several Nightingale facilities set up around the UK to provide extra beds to treat patients.
Other sites include Bristol, London, Manchester and Birmingham.
The sites all serve the wider regions in which they are located.
The new Harrogate Nightingale facility was constructed in less than two weeks, converting eight halls normally used for exhibitions and events into the temporary hospital.