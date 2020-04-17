MARKS and Spencer in York city centre has launched a Facebook page to keep customers up to date with news and information from the store during the coronavirus outbreak.
The branch, on Parliament Street and Pavement, is still open for people to buy food and essential items - with social distancing measures in place.
The first hour of trading is reserved for vulnerable people, healthcare staff and emergency service workers to do their shopping.
Kind-hearted staff also donated Percy Pig Easter eggs to workers at York Hospital.
To join the group, visit facebook.com/YorkMarksandSpencer.
