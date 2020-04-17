A MAN is today behind bars after he assaulted two nurses at York Hospital.

Brian Waudby is also accused of assaulting a police officer after he was taken to Fulford Road Police Station.

The 55-year-old York man appeared before York Magistrates Court sitting in Leeds in custody.

District judge Adrian Lower decided his case was too serious for him to deal with and sent him to York Crown Court.

He remanded Waudby in custody.

Waudby, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting emergency workers relating to the two nurses and two charges of criminal damage to a police cell. He will be sentenced for all four offences by a judge at a date to be decided.

He denied a charge of assaulting an emergency worker relating to the police officer at the police station and will attend a plea and trial preparation hearing at York Crown Court next month.

The two nurses were assaulted as they were working in the accident and emergency department of York Hospital on Saturday.

The criminal damage to the police cells occurred the following day.

The police officer, a detective constable, was allegedly assaulted on April 12.