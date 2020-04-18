A DAD from York has been keeping spirits high during the Coronavirus lockdown with a little help from WhatsApp.

Matty Lewis, who lives off Poppleton Road in Holgate, wrote a letter and posted it to all his neighbours encouraging them to join a WhatsApp group with 23 out of the 29 residents replying.

The 32-year-old, who has a three-year-old son and is part of the men’s mental health group Yorkey Dads, said the plan was to stop people feeling isolated and to offer help where needed.

He said: "I was concerned that some neighbours may need help with shopping, have underlying health issues, be vulnerable, need advice, live alone or just need to talk to maintain good mental health.

"The WhatsApp group was influenced by being part of the York-based men’s mental health group Yorkey Dads as their’s works so well.

"Within 24hrs almost 3/4 of the street had got in touch and were part of the group.

"Straight away there were immediate neighbours introducing themselves, we were all engaging and having a laugh, and some were retrieving prescriptions and shopping for others. It was amazing. It felt so good!

"Since then we’ve had socially distanced doorstep drinks, done the 8pm NHS claps, we all came out and sung Happy Birthday to surprise a little girl for her third birthday, and we have a video call pub quiz set up for Saturday."

After realising how successful it was Matty, a manager for O2, posted his letter template on social media and streets in Heworth and Copmanthorpe have also used the letter to great effect.

Matty said: "It’s amazing that in such a tragic and worrying period of time, we’ve all been able to pull together and look after each other, and the general chat might just be what somebody needs to get through the day. I would strongly recommend everyone else to do it.

"The emergency services are doing such an amazing job and working so hard, so to be able to do our bit by staying home and looking after each other isn’t a big ask."