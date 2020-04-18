HIGH-tech equipment used for the diagnosis of COVID-19 has been loaned to York Hospital.

The qPCR machine, from the University of York, will almost double the hospital’s capacity to test samples taken from those suspected of having the virus. Medics say this will help increase the speed of getting results back to patients.

Ten skilled volunteers have also been recruited from the university to increase the number of daily tests undertaken at York Hospital.

After successful validation of the diagnostic test, the first samples have been successfully processed and up to 1,000 tests can now be carried out each week.

The university’s expert staff from within the Department of Biology and Hull York Medical School (HYMS) have supported the effort.

Dr Sally James and Dr Lesley Gilbert, from the Genomics and Bioinformatics Lab at the University of York, were involved in installing the machine, initiated by Dr Rachel Neish, from the Department of Biology.

Prof Jeremy Mottram, from the department of biology, and director of the York Biomedical Research Institute, said: “The availability of this equipment at the hospital will significantly increase the number of diagnosis tests for COVID-19 in York. This should significantly increase the speed of getting the results back to the patient.

“The university has trained NHS staff at the hospital so that they can operate our version of the machine for day-to-day testing, with our volunteers adding even more capacity.”

Dr Dave Hamilton, lead clinician for microbiology at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, thanked Prof Jeremy Mottram and his colleagues.

“Health Protection England tell us testing is central to controlling COVID-19 so the resilience and extra tests the university team have provided are essential.

“Currently COVID-19 can only be diagnosed by a PCR test of a type not previously available in many hospital labs. Three weeks ago York Hospitals Microbiology Lab was not able to undertake any testing of this type.

“York Hospital now has capacity to undertake 160 COVID-19 tests daily and has undertaken over 1000 so far. We are able to offer patient and staff testing to diagnose and protect as many people as possible.

“Everything about COVID-19 is happening incredibly quickly, including testing, and this is a fantastic example of working with our partners for the benefit of the community.”

Director of the Bioscience Technology Facility, Dr Peter O’Toole said: “Our Genomics team, headed by Dr Peter Ashton, has been exceptional in their flexibility and time to ensurewe were able to support this need in the fastest possible manner. It has been great to see how the investments in bioresearch technology, and just importantly our expert staff can quickly be turned to other purposes to directly help the NHS and public.”

Under normal circumstances the equipment is used in the university’s Genomics Laboratory for basic research on cancer, infectious diseases and neurological disorders, along with many other applications.