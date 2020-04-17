A KIND-HEARTED police officer from North Yorkshire has used his own 3D printer to make dozens of face mask straps for York NHS staff treating Coronavirus patients.

PC Ian Hughes, a firearms training instructor based at Tadcaster, initially made the plastic attachments for firearms support unit officers who are currently having to wear the personal protective equipment (PPE) while double-crewed for 12 hour shifts. The masks can be uncomfortable under these circumstances.

When he learned that the NHS staff were also experiencing discomfort due to wearing face masks during long, hot shifts, PC Hughes once again got to work on his new 3D printer – in his own time and out of his own pocket – to make another batch of the attachments which he has donated to the Coronavirus Ward at York Hospital.

PC Rob Milliner, a fellow firearms training instructor, delivered the masks to the hospital where a family member works.

He said: “This act of kindness and generosity is very typical of Ian. He often goes above and beyond to help and support his own colleagues.

“When he heard about the NHS staff who are wearing the face masks while providing critical care for people infected with coronavirus, he said he wanted to ‘do his bit’ to help them too.

“His kindness is greatly appreciated by the NHS staff on the ward.”

Inspector Andy Nunns, chief firearms instructor at North Yorkshire Police, said: “Ian is a close friend and to hear that he has gone out of his way to help others is no surprise.

“His personality and attitude towards making the job work for all is second to none. He is a credit to North Yorkshire Police.

“Ian’s small but very welcome gesture towards the NHS and to our own officers in the Firearms Support Unit, is a great example of support for our colleagues across the blue light family.”