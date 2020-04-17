COUNCIL chiefs have revealed that between 721 and 1,645 people from the York area are projected to die from coronavirus by October.

The range of anticipated fatalities has been calculated using national data models applied to York in proportion to the size of its population, said Fiona Phillips, assistant director of public health at City of York Council.

She said that to ensure council services were prepared for and resilient throughout the fast-changing response to Covid-19, the national models were used to project the range of scenarios the organisation might have to face, but were subject to change.

The range of figures was revealed in a Q & A published by the council as it sought to explain its controversial decision to ban funeral services and mourners at York Crematorium, which has since been partially rescinded.

One of the questions put was: how will you ensure the resilience of Crematorium services?

The answer was: “The modelling on death rates is not an exact science and will depend on the infection rate, which itself depends on adherence to government guidance.

“To give a broad idea, the modelling suggests a range of Covid-19 deaths between March and October of 721 – 1,645.”

The total number of Covid-19 related fatalities across the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust area - much wider than the York council area - stood at 57 yesterday.

Mrs Phillips said every resident in York had the power to help avoid any worst case scenario by closely following all Government advice to reduce infection and protect the most vulnerable and the services needed to care for them.

“Staying home whenever possible, adhering to social distancing guidance when you leave the home and washing your hand regularly are paramount to support York’s efforts to get through this outbreak together,” she said.

“We know a great number of people in York have been following this advice and we are very grateful to them.”