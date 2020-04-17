A MAJOR supplier to York’s top restaurants and hotels saw business plummet overnight when Boris Johnson told venues to close.

Now the long-established wholesale fishmonger F R Fowler & Son, Burnholme Fisheries, is doing home deliveries direct to people’s doorsteps.

Richard Fowler, from the fourth generation family business, also known as Fowlers of York, is spreading the word about his new offer through The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign.

The campaign is offering free advertisements to independent and family businesses to support the local economy during the Covid-29 crisis.

Under normal circumstances, Fowlers of York usually supplies wholesale to restaurants, pubs, hotels and the catering trade.

“Overnight it just stopped so we had to look at other ways of operating,” said Richard, aged 48. “We started advertising the home deliveries and we have pushed that. It has picked up and that is how our business is generated now.”

He said they were uncertain of how they would operate post Covid-19. “We are thinking we need to future-proof our business and are trying to do this.

“We have a lot of customers who owe us money but are waiting for grants to pay us. We know we are in a position where we can carry on and keep going doing this.”

He added: “It is nice to see more people looking to use local suppliers and looking for local produce.”

Richard’s team takes contactless payment and delivers to people’s doorsteps, knocking first and then stepping away to watch as the goods are safely collected.

“People just ring up to leave us orders or messages, or email.”

Fish on offer ranges from cod, haddock, salmon, seabrem to plaice, halibut, swordfish, sea trout, mackerel as well as frozen produce such as white bait, fish cakes and king prawns.

He said their restaurant-quality fish was cheaper than in the supermarkets, and customers were “over the moon” with their deliveries.

Customers can also drive by the business and collect.

Richard praised The Press campaign. “It is amazing. The support you have given us has been brilliant. It is getting the word out there that we are offering this service and we can do that for people. It is nice to see so many businesses pulling together to be able to look after everybody in this terrible situation."

