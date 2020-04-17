PLANS have been submitted for a new place of worship to open on Gillygate in York city centre.

The former beauty parlour at 38 Gillygate - next door to Bistro Guy - could be turned into a Buddhist centre.

A planning application has been submitted for York Buddhist Group to use the venue for two years to run meditation classes, courses and evening and day retreats.

A statement says the group currently meet at the Quaker Meeting House on Friargate and adds: "We teach Buddhism in a very practical way so that it is more accessible to us in the west than some traditional forms.

"Our purpose is to help others to lead happier and more contented lives.

"We are open to all and do not expect the people who attend our classes to necessarily become Buddhists.

"Indeed many of our regulars would not consider themselves to be Buddhists. And this is fine by us - we just want people to enjoy more peace in their lives."

It adds that the group currently has to hire rooms for classes and this is expensive.

The new centre would also have a small shop selling books, incense, prayer flags, ,singing bowls and beads, according to the plans.