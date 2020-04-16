THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 153 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area by around 3pm today (April 16), compared with 149 yesterday.
The number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has seen a signifcant rise from 532 yesterday to 542 today.
There were 272 cases today in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area - a rise of 24 from 248 yesterday.
As of around 3pm today, the total number of coronaviruscases in the UK is 103,093, 79,489 of these in England.
There have been 13,729 Covid-19 related deaths, 12,395 of these in England.
Only the most seriously ill patients are tested for Covid-19, for example when hospitalised, and so there many more people infected by the virus out in the community.
