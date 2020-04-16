SEVEN more people with coronavirus have died at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust sites.

The deaths - the biggest daily rise since the outbreak started - bring the total number of coronavirus related deaths within the trust to 57 - compared to 50 yesterday.

The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.

A further 740 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 12,396.

Patients were aged between 28 and 103 years old. 40 of the 740 patients, aged between 45 and 93 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.