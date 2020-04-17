IS there an unsung hero who you think deserves a bit of a shout out for the way they've stepped up to help others during the coronavirus pandemic?

Then the York Civic Trust might just be able to help...

The Trust has a network of blue plaques placed up around the city commemorating great people and important events or buildings in York's history.

Everyone who lives in or visits the city will have seen some of these - they're a window onto our past and the things we value most about York. There are even blue plaque walking trails...

But now that we have all entered lockdown, the Trust has launched a new campaign - 'personalise a plaque'.

It is asking people to nominate those who deserve public recognition and appreciation. They will then be commemorated in the form of a virtual Civic Trust blue plaque - a digitally-produced plaque, taking the same form as the 'real' plaques on walls across the city, which will be shared across all Trust's digital channels.

Since being launched on March 20 (to coincide with #InternationalHappinessDay), the Trust has already created several personalised digital plaques

They include one for the popular Pig & Pastry café in Bishopthorpe Road, awarded for 'exemplary community spirit in testing times, helping vulnerable and isolated locals by making and delivering free suppers'; one to support staff at Millthorpe School for 'arriving daily to support the Fentiman family throughout these difficult times'; and - on a lighter note - one to Brian Coleman, 'Knaresborough eccentric and notorious rocking horse rustler who enjoys kebabs and an annual walk on York's city walls'.

There's also a special rainbow plaque to honour York Hospital NHS key workers and support staff for their work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In honour of all NHS staff working heroically on the front line who are risking their live to care for others," it reads. The plaque was posted on a Thursday evening to coincide with the UK-wide Clap For Carers initiative.

Staff at the York Civic Trust have enjoyed seeing the campaign go from strength to strength and take on a life of its own, says Civic Society Manager, Duncan Marks.

“We’re all delighted by the response!" he said.

"We are very proud that the Civic Trust can make itself useful despite the ‘lockdown situation’ by passing on praise and recognition expressed by the people of York for individuals and organisations doing ‘essential work’, who help keep the city running during these ‘strange times’.

“It is really exciting to see so many people engage with what a ‘blue plaque’ can mean.”

Andrew Morrison, the Trust's chief executive, added: 'York Civic Trust is an organisation which in a number of ways represents people's voices in how our city develops and how York is seen by others.

"The personalise a plaque initiative transforms a more formal marque of York and other cities into a responsive symbol of community action which is so important at this time."

The Personalise a Plaque campaign has already proved popular with members of the public.

The Hairy Fig café-deli in York commented, “Loving all these blue plaques! What a fab idea”.

The York LGBT Forum posted a comment saying “Aww this is lovely thank you xx” in response to a personalised plaque dedicated to LGBT Forum member Jake Furby.

And commenting on the The Pig & Pastry plaque, holiday home company Wheelwrights York said: “We love this so much! So well deserved x.”

The campaign is just part of the York Civic Trust’s wider effort to increase its digital output and reach out to more people during the lockdown.

One major new feature is York Civic Trust TV, a YouTube channel that is jointly hosted by York Civic Trust and its Georgian townhouse museum, Fairfax House.

The channel aims to entertain and educate viewers during long days in isolation and features programmes such as‘Fun with Plaques’, a wacky video explorationof the history behind of some of York's famous commemorative blue plaques, and two video streams based around Fairfax House: ‘A Gillray A Day…’ and ‘Fairfax Live’.

Just go to YouTube and search for YorkCivicTrust TV to watch...

Stephen Lewis

To nominate someone for a 'personalised' digital York Civic Trust blue plaque, either email Megan McKenna on events@fairfaxhouse.co.uk or make a nomination directly on Twitter via @yorkcivictrust