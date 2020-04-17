WITH the fine, sunny weather and children on their Easter holidays, packed steam trains would normally be chuffing across the North York Moors each day.
But these are not normal times, and in the light of current Government coronavirus advice, the opening of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s 2020 season has been delayed until further notice.
Engineer Paul “Piglet” Middleton is pictured walking around near full engine sheds that at this time of the year would normally be empty of steam trains, with a full service running along the line between Pickering and Whitby.
Events have also been cancelled, including a volunteer recruitment day this Sunday.
The charity has said it could lose up to £1 million over the coming weeks, which could threaten its existence.
It has urged people to make donations to ensure it survives the coronavirus crisis by texting ‘NYMR’ to 70085.