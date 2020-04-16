A NUMBER of residents at a care home near York have contracted the coronavirus.

Barchester Healthcare has confirmed there have been cases of Covid-19 at Beaumont Care Home in Stamford Bridge

It said the home was in regular contact with Public Health England and the local authority.

"The safety and wellbeing of our residents and our staff is our utmost priority and we are closely following the latest medical advice," said a spokesman.

Asked how many residents had been affected by the virus and whether they had been tested, and also whether any residents had sadly died, he said: "We respect the privacy of our residents and staff in all matters and can therefore make no further comment.”

The news comes after the chief executive of Barchester Healthcare, Peter Calveley, said today that the coronavirus was in 50 per cent of the firm's care homes.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said a presentation yesterday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock had been 'very reassuring but the real problem will be delivering what he’s saying.'

Mr Hancock said all care home residents and staff with Covid-19 symptoms will be tested for coronavirus as laboratory capacity increases, saying he was "determined" to ensure everyone who needed a test had access to one.

Mr Calveley said a letter from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) to the Government had 'represented the frustrations of all organisations,'adding: "Everyone is facing difficulties of supply, everyone is facing the difficulty of implementing the national guidance in a consistent way."

The Independent Care Group (ICG) had said the measures announced by the Minister were long-overdue recognition of the vital role social care is playing.

It said the measures included:

• All care home residents coming back from hospital to be tested before being admitted to the care home

• Priority drops followed by a new online delivery system to supply care homes with PPE

• Supermarkets asked to give the same priority treatment for carers as NHS

• A recruitment drive for care staff with Government-funded induction training.

ICG chair, Mike Padgham said: “Credit where credit is due, these new measures will aid social care in its fight against coronavirus and we wholeheartedly welcome what the Secretary of State has announced.

“The issue of coronavirus testing and getting proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to our frontline staff has been a major issue for us so far and we welcome action at last.

“Up until this point it has felt like social care was playing second fiddle to the NHS whilst in reality care workers and NHS are side by side in our fight to tackle Covid-19.

“It feels like it has been a long time coming but at last social care is getting the recognition it deserves right down to the Secretary of State wearing his Care badge with pride and describing it as a badge of honour.”

