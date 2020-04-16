Volunteers from the University of York are helping to pack and deliver 2,000 packed lunches a day to frontline staff at York Hospital.

The university stepped in to help after the hospital’s catering service diverted staff to patient services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The items for the packed lunches are now being delivered to the university’s Roger Kirk Centre every morning and then assembled into individual bags by a team of 10 volunteers.

The first batch was delivered on Wednesday, April 15, with the food costs picked up by the hospital and Cucina, looking after the deliveries. The lunches contain a sandwich, piece of fruit, water, flapjack and bag of crisps.

Jon Greenwood, director of commercial services, said the university was happy to help out.

He said: “We have a mixture of student volunteers and some regular staff working together to get the lunches packed and delivered to frontline staff.

"It is a fantastic example of people coming together to help a great cause. The NHS is doing a tremendous job in extremely challenging times and we can all play our part, however small.”

Mr Greenwood said the operation would be in place for the next 10 weeks.