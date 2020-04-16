POLICE in North Yorkshire are trying to make life that bit better for vulnerable and older residents in lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Police officers, PCSOs and Police Volunteers from Filey and Eastfield Police Stations are relaunching Operation Cracker, an initiative to support and connect residents with information to keep them healthy and safe during their self-isolation.

A special booklet with information on social distancing, top tips on coping with self-isolation, mental wellbeing, unwanted calls, crime prevention, and a list of useful contact numbers for local agencies has been produced.

In life under lockdown, many of the older generation and vulnerable do not have access to the internet to seek vital information. Operation Cracker will therefore see Officers and PCSOs working alongside partner agencies and supermarkets to support the project.

In addition, carers from the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Forward, Age UK and Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource will distribute the booklets, whilst many businesses will highlight it on their websites and the Westway Open Arms is going to place it in their food parcels which support those most in need in Eastfield.

Operation Cracker is a partnership initiative, drawing in support and expertise from different organisations, including McCain Foods, who have been instrumental in assisting the project to connect with the community, designing and producing the booklet to be handed out.

Charlotte Pick, Communications Business Partner from McCain, said: “We’ve been part of the local community for over 50 years and are proud to play a role in the communities where we live and work. In these uncertain times, we wanted to support this initiative to ensure the Eastfield community has all the information they need to feel and stay safe during this period of uncertainty.”

Sergeant Dan Thompson, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Self-isolation has made life difficult for everyone but particularly older residents who may have little or no family support.

“During Operation Cracker we’ll be reaching out to areas where there is a higher population of older people, and making sure they are equipped with the right support to get them through what, for some, can be a tough time.

“In addition to having more officers out on the streets the booklet will back us up by providing advice on how to stay safe and well in addition to sign-posting partner agencies and local groups that can provide support.”

Other partners supporting the initiative include: Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Forward, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource, Age UK, NatWest Bank, Filey Lions, Beyond Housing, Futureworks and the Westway Open Arms.